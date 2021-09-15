Viacoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24,730.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $6.59 million and approximately $24,730.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.57 or 0.00386950 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006487 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000615 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

