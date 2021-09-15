Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) CFO Sells $230,234.04 in Stock

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $230,234.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 416,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,205,098.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSP traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.83. 204,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,897. The company has a market cap of $773.07 million and a PE ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average of $28.87. Viant Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.29 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74.

DSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Viant Technology from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSP. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Viant Technology in the second quarter valued at $196,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 16.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

