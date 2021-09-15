VIBE (VIBE) Price Tops $0.0127

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 15th. One VIBE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIBE has a total market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $21,836.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VIBE has traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00063747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.55 or 0.00149034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $391.88 or 0.00816252 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00046323 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE is a coin. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

Buying and Selling VIBE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

