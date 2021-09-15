Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Vicinity Motor Corp (NASDAQ:VEV)’s share price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.27 and last traded at $4.31. Approximately 15,283 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 80,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.34.

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.55 million for the quarter.

Vicinity Motor Corp. engages in the provision of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel buses for both public and commercial enterprise use. It operates through the United States and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded by William Trainer in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

