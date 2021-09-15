Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Shares Down 1.5%

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGCX) dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 15.91 and last traded at 16.12. Approximately 308,203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 247,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at 16.37.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 10.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 16.49.

About Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX)

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

