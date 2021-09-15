Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.600-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.71.

Victoria’s Secret stock opened at $60.18 on Wednesday. Victoria’s Secret has a 52-week low of $47.97 and a 52-week high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. As a group, research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

