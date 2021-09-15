Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.05% of Victory Capital worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 74.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 125.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 65.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.11. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.10. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $36.11.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $221.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.27 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 16.17%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VCTR. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

