Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 216.8% from the August 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:VSQTF remained flat at $$0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday. 41,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,228. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.54. Victory Square Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $1.00.
Victory Square Technologies Company Profile
