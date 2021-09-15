VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQN) Trading Up 0.4%

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQN)’s stock price rose 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.93 and last traded at $33.90. Approximately 7,228 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 34,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.75.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.64.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.