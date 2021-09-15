VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $57.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.66. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $38.72 and a 1 year high of $59.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

