VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the August 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,940.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 2,907.8% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 10,032 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 234.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 9,907 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

NASDAQ CSB opened at $57.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.07 and a 200-day moving average of $59.90. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $66.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.