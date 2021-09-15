Victrex (LON:VCT) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,633.36

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,633.36 ($34.41) and traded as low as GBX 2,562 ($33.47). Victrex shares last traded at GBX 2,562 ($33.47), with a volume of 84,768 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VCT shares. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,860 ($37.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 1,870 ($24.43) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Peel Hunt increased their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,860 ($37.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,721.25 ($35.55).

Get Victrex alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,633.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,454.17. The company has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.