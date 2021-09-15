VIMworld (VEED) Price Reaches $0.0113 on Major Exchanges

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last seven days, VIMworld has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One VIMworld coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIMworld has a market capitalization of $63.10 million and approximately $180,720.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00075854 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00063853 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00127236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.50 or 0.00177317 BTC.

VIMworld Coin Profile

VIMworld (VEED) is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

