Vinci (DG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Vinci (EPA: DG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/9/2021 – Vinci was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/31/2021 – Vinci was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/30/2021 – Vinci was given a new €106.00 ($124.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/25/2021 – Vinci was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/24/2021 – Vinci was given a new €106.00 ($124.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/30/2021 – Vinci was given a new €106.00 ($124.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/30/2021 – Vinci was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/27/2021 – Vinci was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/20/2021 – Vinci was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of EPA:DG traded down €0.15 ($0.18) on Wednesday, reaching €88.82 ($104.49). 796,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. Vinci Sa has a fifty-two week low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a fifty-two week high of €88.80 ($104.47). The business’s 50-day moving average is €90.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is €91.06.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Sa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Sa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.