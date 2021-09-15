Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Trading 5% Higher

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI)’s share price rose 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.28 and last traded at $17.28. Approximately 2,148 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 428,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.46.

A number of research firms have commented on VEI. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vine Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vine Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vine Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.70.

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $97.66 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vine Energy Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEI. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vine Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,649,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Vine Energy during the first quarter worth about $20,610,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vine Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $6,212,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vine Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,101,000.

Vine Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VEI)

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

