Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.98

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.98 and last traded at $13.14, with a volume of 54713 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.49.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VIPS shares. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average is $24.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.56.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Vipshop by 446.8% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 92,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 75,444 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 467.1% in the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,464,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,666 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 40.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 267,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 77,382 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 65.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,106,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,090,000 after buying an additional 4,797,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

