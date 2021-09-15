VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

VIQ Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) shares were down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.81. Approximately 29,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 26,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average is $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.22 million, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of -1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

About VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF)

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for VIQ Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIQ Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.