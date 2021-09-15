Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $323.40

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $323.40 and last traded at $323.40, with a volume of 211 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $315.53.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRTS shares. Morgan Stanley raised Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $293.14 and a 200 day moving average of $274.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 19.39, a current ratio of 19.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.97. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 21.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.25%.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $55,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 1,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.55, for a total value of $507,234.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,141 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $300,532,000 after purchasing an additional 61,750 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 822,487 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $228,462,000 after purchasing an additional 26,536 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 530,176 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $147,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 38.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $88,584,000 after purchasing an additional 89,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 295,579 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $82,103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

