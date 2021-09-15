Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 55,391 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.55% of Vishay Precision Group worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VPG. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

VPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE:VPG opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $497.35 million, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $39.71.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $75.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.50 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

