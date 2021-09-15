Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP reduced its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,146 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $16,609,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,205,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,215,000 after purchasing an additional 367,144 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 70.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,082,000 after purchasing an additional 233,050 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $6,727,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $5,632,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSTO has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

VSTO stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $41.27. 320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,390. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $47.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $662.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

