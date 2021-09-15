VITE (VITE) Hits 1-Day Volume of $9.51 Million

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. In the last seven days, VITE has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One VITE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0834 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VITE has a total market cap of $40.76 million and approximately $9.51 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VITE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00062042 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000172 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Coin Profile

VITE is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,021,279,226 coins and its circulating supply is 488,708,115 coins. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VITE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VITE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.