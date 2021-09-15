Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.06 and last traded at $11.06. Approximately 13,437 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 431,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VVNT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.26.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 1,578.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,995,000 after acquiring an additional 919,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 15.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,777,000 after acquiring an additional 776,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 36.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,768,000 after acquiring an additional 565,600 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the second quarter valued at about $5,843,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 227.3% in the first quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 550,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after acquiring an additional 382,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

About Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

