VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Sells $391,000.00 in Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $391,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

V-Tw Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 75,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $1,554,750.00.

On Monday, August 30th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 46,375 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $908,486.25.

On Friday, August 27th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,114 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $454,000.42.

On Wednesday, August 25th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 34,448 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $706,184.00.

On Friday, August 20th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,157 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $441,145.87.

On Tuesday, August 17th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 1,743 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $35,034.30.

Shares of NYSE VZIO traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.74. 37,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,987. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.08. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $401.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZIO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,314,000. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth about $24,140,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,854,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VIZIO by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,656,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,750,000 after buying an additional 721,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth about $16,741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VZIO shares. Stephens started coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

