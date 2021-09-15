VNX Exchange Price Tops $0.0376 on Major Exchanges (VNXLU)

VNX Exchange (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 15th. One VNX Exchange coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, VNX Exchange has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. VNX Exchange has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $707.00 worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00063125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.53 or 0.00149003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $402.68 or 0.00838763 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00046169 BTC.

VNX Exchange Profile

VNX Exchange (CRYPTO:VNXLU) is a coin. VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX Exchange’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . VNX Exchange’s official website is vnx.io . VNX Exchange’s official message board is vnx.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

