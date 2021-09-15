Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €300.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 52.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VOW3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €305.00 ($358.82) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($288.24) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €266.13 ($313.10).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €197.08 ($231.86) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €203.67 and a 200 day moving average price of €214.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 52-week high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

