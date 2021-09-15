Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $214.90

Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €214.90 ($252.82) and traded as low as €194.98 ($229.39). Volkswagen shares last traded at €196.62 ($231.32), with a volume of 645,719 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VOW3 shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a €305.00 ($358.82) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €309.00 ($363.53) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Volkswagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €266.13 ($313.10).

The business’s 50 day moving average is €203.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is €214.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion and a PE ratio of 5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

