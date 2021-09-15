Volution Group (LON:FAN) Sets New 12-Month High at $562.00

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 562 ($7.34) and last traded at GBX 554 ($7.24), with a volume of 16922 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 558 ($7.29).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Volution Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Volution Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 494.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 436.05. The company has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

