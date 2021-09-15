Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,327 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Vontier worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Vontier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 1,628.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

NYSE VNT opened at $36.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.19 million. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VNT shares. Argus upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.