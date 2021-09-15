Vortex Defi (VTX) Trading 3.1% Lower This Week

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Vortex Defi coin can now be bought for about $0.0191 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vortex Defi has a total market cap of $47,837.79 and approximately $7,646.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vortex Defi alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Vortex Defi Coin Profile

VTX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vortex Defi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vortex Defi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.