Voyager Token (VGX) Tops One Day Volume of $5.56 Million

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Voyager Token coin can currently be purchased for about $2.52 or 0.00005252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Voyager Token has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. Voyager Token has a total market cap of $559.61 million and $5.56 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00063860 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002879 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.82 or 0.00149839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $387.49 or 0.00808459 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00046390 BTC.

Voyager Token Coin Profile

Voyager Token is a coin. It launched on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

