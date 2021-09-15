VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III (NYSE:VPCC) Stock Price Down 0.5%

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. (NYSE:VPCC)’s share price dropped 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.93 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 42,668 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 114,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III by 289.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 28,899 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III during the 2nd quarter worth $1,978,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III during the 2nd quarter worth $2,473,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

