Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Shares Sold by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lessened its position in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,223 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY owned about 0.13% of Vroom worth $7,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Vroom by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,132,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,882,000 after purchasing an additional 595,526 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vroom by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,549,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,297,000 after buying an additional 5,477,398 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vroom by 331.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,898,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,002,000 after buying an additional 2,995,454 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 50,043.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,873,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,320 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Vroom during the 1st quarter worth $112,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Vroom alerts:

Vroom stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,806. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Vroom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $54.92.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $761.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.96 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $2,187,856.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,978 shares in the company, valued at $17,466,589.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.27.

Vroom Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.