Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Trading Down 5.5%

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)’s share price fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.50 and last traded at $22.50. 1,330 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 440,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.82.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VTEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.27.

About Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

