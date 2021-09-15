Vulcan Forged PYR Price Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 15th. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $64.74 million and $766,011.00 worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be bought for approximately $3.41 or 0.00007087 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Profile

PYR is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,977,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

