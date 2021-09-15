W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,311 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.18% of W.W. Grainger worth $41,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,553,109,000 after buying an additional 144,903 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 478,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,659,000 after acquiring an additional 245,712 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 434,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,186,000 after acquiring an additional 51,644 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,097,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 349,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,952,000 after purchasing an additional 59,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.75.

Shares of GWW opened at $409.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $440.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.46. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.25 and a 52-week high of $479.87. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.