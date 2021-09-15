W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger comprises 1.8% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $10,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,553,109,000 after buying an additional 144,903 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 105.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 478,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,659,000 after purchasing an additional 245,712 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 434,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,186,000 after purchasing an additional 51,644 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,097,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 20.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 349,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,952,000 after purchasing an additional 59,719 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.75.

GWW stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $411.77. 5,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,314. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.25 and a 52 week high of $479.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $440.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $433.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

