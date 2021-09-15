Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.720-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion.

Shares of WNC stock opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $709.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.48. Wabash National has a 1-year low of $10.87 and a 1-year high of $20.55.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $449.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.00 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.56%. Analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 213.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on WNC. Stephens reduced their price objective on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wabash National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wabash National presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $29,541.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,387,874.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WNC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 12.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 32,340 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 64.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 45,623 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

