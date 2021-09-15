Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Warburg Research

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Warburg Research to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $166.00 price target on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential downside of 12.17% from the company’s current price.

WKCMF has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Wacker Chemie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wacker Chemie from €161.00 ($189.41) to €175.00 ($205.88) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

Shares of WKCMF remained flat at $$189.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.35. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of $89.90 and a 52 week high of $189.00.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

