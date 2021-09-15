Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Buys New Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.57.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,548. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total transaction of $749,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,140 shares in the company, valued at $52,522,391.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.86. 7,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,194. The firm has a market cap of $81.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.18. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.38 and a 1-year high of $261.80.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.