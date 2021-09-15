Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $3.62 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF comprises about 1.4% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned about 0.19% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth $205,000.

NYSEARCA:JMST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.07. The company had a trading volume of 10,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,284. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.06.

