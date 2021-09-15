Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Makes New $2.68 Million Investment in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,000. West Pharmaceutical Services accounts for approximately 1.0% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at $37,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WST traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $453.14. 931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,480. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.85 and a 52 week high of $475.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $420.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.09, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

