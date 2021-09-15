Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Makes New Investment in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 85,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 10.0% in the second quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 37.4% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 480,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,208,000 after purchasing an additional 130,777 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.06. 14,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,561,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.59.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.40%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

