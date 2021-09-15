Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD) Short Interest Down 77.5% in August

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 77.5% from the August 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Waldencast Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $2,177,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Waldencast Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $242,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Waldencast Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $1,990,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Waldencast Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $992,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Waldencast Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $1,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

WALD stock opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. Waldencast Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

