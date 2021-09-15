Wall Street Games (WSG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.65 Million

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 15th. Wall Street Games has a total market cap of $7.28 million and $1.65 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00075995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00126921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.26 or 0.00177614 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,480.27 or 0.07250223 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,984.21 or 0.99962290 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $421.27 or 0.00877602 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Wall Street Games Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wall Street Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wall Street Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

