Wam Strategic Value Ltd (ASX:WAR) Insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Buys 200,000 Shares

Wam Strategic Value Ltd (ASX:WAR) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 200,000 shares of Wam Strategic Value stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.25 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$250,000.00 ($178,571.43).

