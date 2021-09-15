Warburg Research Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €166.00 Price Target

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been given a €166.00 ($195.29) price target by analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, September 6th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €152.55 ($179.47).

Shares of ETR WCH opened at €155.55 ($183.00) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.48. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of €75.38 ($88.68) and a 52-week high of €158.05 ($185.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €135.50 and a 200 day moving average price of €129.52.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

