Warburg Research Reiterates €85.00 Price Target for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €85.00 ($100.00) price target from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.40 ($88.71) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €84.53 ($99.45).

BNR stock opened at €86.26 ($101.48) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The company has a 50 day moving average of €84.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of €77.86.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

