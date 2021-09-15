Warburg Research Reiterates €85.00 Price Target for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €85.00 ($100.00) price target from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.40 ($88.71) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €84.53 ($99.45).

BNR stock opened at €86.26 ($101.48) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The company has a 50 day moving average of €84.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of €77.86.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

