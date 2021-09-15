Warp Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $1.80 Million (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $832,951.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for $384.51 or 0.00802450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Warp Finance has traded 155.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Warp Finance alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00014407 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009816 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Warp Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Warp Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.