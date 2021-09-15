Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $176.28

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $176.28 and last traded at $172.06, with a volume of 112021 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.62.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.69.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.48 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.47%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $246,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,139. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $2,220,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,048 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,669 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

