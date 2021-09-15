Waves Enterprise Tops 24 Hour Volume of $338,832.00 (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 15th. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $18.40 million and $338,832.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000913 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00075852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.09 or 0.00127198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.17 or 0.00177347 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,500.59 or 0.07288894 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,931.36 or 0.99802094 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $426.64 or 0.00888350 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

